Mumbai local welcomes women commuters with roses as ladies' special train turns 34

Sharing a glimpse of the celebration on X, the official account of the Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division of Western Railway, highlighted the significance of the service in Mumbai’s daily life.

Mumbai’s suburban railway network witnessed a small but heartwarming celebration this week as the Western Railway Mumbai Division marked 34 years of the city’s iconic ladies special local train service. Women passengers travelling on one of the dedicated suburban trains were greeted with roses, turning an otherwise routine commute into a memorable one.

The post read: “Western Railway Mumbai Division marked a milestone in suburban travel by introducing the world’s first women-only “Ladies Special” local on 5 May 1992. Celebrating 34 years of empowering women commuters with safer & dedicated travel."

To commemorate the occasion, ticket-checking staff distributed roses to women passengers aboard the 5:39 ladies special train.

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The video shared online showed several commuters smiling as they accepted the flowers from railway staff. Some passengers were also seen posing for photographs inside the train during the celebration.

For thousands of women in Mumbai, the ladies special service has long been more than just a train ride. Introduced in 1992, the dedicated local trains were designed to provide women with a safer and more comfortable commuting option in the city’s heavily crowded suburban railway system.

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Over the years, the service has become an integral part of everyday travel across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, especially for office-goers and regular commuters who depend on local trains daily.

The Western Railway division said the initiative has spent over three decades empowering women commuters through safer and dedicated travel facilities. The anniversary celebration served as a reminder of how deeply the ladies special trains remain connected to Mumbai’s commuting culture.