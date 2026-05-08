Bengaluru entrepreneur says Bengal, Northeast staff more willing to work till 1 am: ‘We have a lot of Kannadigas but…’

A Bengaluru restaurateur has claimed that it is hard to find Kannadiga locals willing to work late hours in the food and beverage industry. Abhijit Gupta is the co-founder of multiple successful brands like The Pizza Bakery, Paris Panini and Smash Guys, and as such knows a thing or two about running successful eateries in Bengaluru. Abhijit Gupta is the co-founder of brands like The Pizza Bakery, Paris Panini and Smash Guys

During a recent podcast appearance, Gupta claimed that employees from West Bengal or the Northeast are typically more willing to work late into the night, compared to Karnataka locals.

Locals vs non-locals “The local labour workforce in Karnataka don’t like doing these restaurant hours, because these are late nights” he told YouTuber Ayush Wadhwa.

Abhijit Gupta compared local employees to staffers that come from other parts of the country. He cited employees from the Northeast as an example, saying that they are more willing to work late into the night because their aim is to earn good money in Bengaluru before going back to their villages.

The Pizza Bakery boss added a disclaimer, saying that these are general statements and there are always exceptions to the rule. “We have a lot of Kannadigas, local guys who work insane hours. Super hard working guys,” said Gupta.

“But it’s far harder to find a local guy who is willing to close up and leave the restaurant at 1 am as it is to find someone from West Bengal. Because the West Bengal guys or the Northeastern guys come here and they are coming with the mindset of, I am going to stand and work late because I'm coming with the intention to work in F&B,” said the co-founder of Smash Guys.