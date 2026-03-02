Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that he is closely monitoring the evolving situation in parts of the Middle East following the recent escalation of tensions, and assured that the safety and well-being of Kannadigas abroad remains top priority. Closely monitoring situation in Middle East; safety of Kannadigas top priority: Siddaramaiah

Taking to social media post 'X', Siddaramaiah said that as per the information received so far, around 100 Kannadigas are currently stranded in the UAE and nine in Bahrain due to airspace disruptions and flight cancellations.

"Our teams are in constant touch to verify details and extend assistance," he said.

Sharing the helpline numbers of Indian Embassies in the Gulf region on his post, the chief minister said, "I am closely monitoring the evolving situation in parts of the Middle East following the recent escalation of tensions. The safety and well-being of every Kannadiga abroad is our highest priority."

The chief minister said that the State Emergency Operations Centre and all District Emergency Operations Centres have been activated 24x7.

"We are in continuous coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Indian Embassies and Consulates. Our Chief Secretary has written to the Government of India seeking urgent intervention for the safety, assistance and possible repatriation of Kannadigas," he said.

Siddaramaiah said that a separate communication has also been sent requesting coordination with airlines to provide necessary support, flexibility in ticket rescheduling, and to ensure adequate return flights at the earliest.

"To our brothers and sisters in the affected region Please remain calm and strictly follow the advisories issued by local authorities and Indian Embassies. Register with the concerned Embassy/Consulate through the helpline numbers shared in the press release. Our teams are compiling requests and extending all possible support," he said.

The CM said the Karnataka government stands firmly with them and will continue to take every necessary step to ensure their safety and safe return.

