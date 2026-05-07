‘We maintain clear boundaries’: Indian woman shares how work culture in Netherlands feels different

An Indian woman working in the Netherlands has opened up about how the country’s work culture has changed her perspective towards professional life, productivity and personal well being. An Indian woman shared how Dutch work culture helped her disconnect from work and focus on life. (Instagram/extra_aditi)

(Also read: Dutch woman living in Mumbai compares raising kids in India vs Netherlands, lists 7 key differences)

Taking to Instagram, the woman, named Aditi, shared a video in which she spoke about how people in the Netherlands approach work with seriousness while also protecting their personal time.

In the video, Aditi said, “Working in the Netherlands has really changed me fundamentally as a person. FYI, I have not worked in any other country so this is my only baseline. Generally, people here are very serious and very chill about work. Okay let me explain. You might already know, but we’re very big supporters of work-life balance. What that means is when we’re working during the day, we’re actually only working. We’re focused, we’re punctual, and we’re actually present in our work.”

She further explained that the idea of work life balance in the Netherlands is not just about leaving office on time, but also about being fully present during working hours and then switching off once the day ends.

(Also read: Indian man working in the Netherlands shares what surprised him most: ‘Your savings grow much faster’)

‘Clear boundaries between work and life’ Aditi added, “But when it’s time to chill and let go of work and the life component starts, we forget everything about work as well. Well, most of us do. We maintain clear boundaries between what it means to work seriously, of course, and what it means to have a good balanced life. So every day I can disconnect from work and spend time with my loved ones, with my friends, and focus on my health and my well-being and actually chill.”

Watch the clip here: