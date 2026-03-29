Indian man working in the Netherlands shares what surprised him most: ‘Your savings grow much faster’
An Indian man shared how working in the Netherlands changed his views on savings, work life balance and career growth.
An Indian professional living in the Netherlands has sparked conversation online after sharing how working in the European country changed the way he looks at work, money and daily life.
(Also read: Dutch woman living in Mumbai compares raising kids in India vs Netherlands, lists 7 key differences)
Taking to Instagram, the man identified as Anuj Sharma posted a video describing the cultural and professional differences he experienced after moving from India to the Netherlands. In the caption accompanying the clip, Sharma explained how the shift in environment reshaped his understanding of work life balance, financial security and personal wellbeing.
Savings and work life balance
In his post, Sharma wrote: “Coming from India, working in the Netherlands changed my perspective in many ways. Here are some things that genuinely shocked me.”
He first spoke about finances and the ability to save money. According to Sharma, this was one of the most surprising aspects of living abroad.
“Your savings grow much faster. One of the biggest shocks was how much I was able to save. Even after paying for rent, groceries, and travel, I could still save a meaningful amount every month. It gave me a sense of financial security and made me feel more confident about my future,” he wrote.
He also highlighted the difference in work culture and personal time. Sharma noted that employees in the Netherlands typically maintain a healthier balance between work and personal life.
“Your personal time is truly respected. Work here doesn’t take over your entire life. People finish work on time, and your evenings are actually yours. You get time to rest, pursue hobbies, and focus on yourself. It made me realise how important balance is for long term happiness,” he added.
Feeling valued and career clarity
Sharma further spoke about how he felt accepted in the workplace despite being a foreigner.
“You feel valued regardless of where you come from. As a foreigner, I expected to feel like an outsider, but that wasn’t the case. My ideas were heard, and I was treated with respect. It gave me confidence and made me feel that my work actually mattered,” he said.
He also emphasised the transparency in career growth.
“Career growth feels clear and structured. There is transparency in how you grow professionally. You understand what is expected from you and how you can progress. This clarity removes a lot of confusion and helps you focus on improving yourself.”
Sharma added that over time he noticed improvements in his lifestyle and overall peace of mind.
“Your lifestyle improves naturally. Over time, I realised I could afford experiences and things that once felt like luxuries. It wasn’t just about money, but about being able to enjoy life without constantly worrying. Life feels more peaceful and stable. Everything feels more organised and predictable. There is less daily stress, and you feel more in control of your life.”
Take a look here at the post:
Social media reactions
The clip has drawn several reactions from viewers online, with many appreciating Sharma’s reflections. One user wrote, “This is so cool,” while another commented, “Hi Anuj thanks for sharing. Its inspiring.” A third user said, “I really appreciate what you said,” and another added, “Yes i agree with you brother.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More