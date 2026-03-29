Indian man working in the Netherlands shares what surprised him most: ‘Your savings grow much faster’

An Indian professional living in the Netherlands has sparked conversation online after sharing how working in the European country changed the way he looks at work, money and daily life. An Indian man explained how life in the Netherlands improved his finances, lifestyle and sense of stability. (Instagram/anuj.abroad)

(Also read: Dutch woman living in Mumbai compares raising kids in India vs Netherlands, lists 7 key differences)

Taking to Instagram, the man identified as Anuj Sharma posted a video describing the cultural and professional differences he experienced after moving from India to the Netherlands. In the caption accompanying the clip, Sharma explained how the shift in environment reshaped his understanding of work life balance, financial security and personal wellbeing.

Savings and work life balance In his post, Sharma wrote: “Coming from India, working in the Netherlands changed my perspective in many ways. Here are some things that genuinely shocked me.”

He first spoke about finances and the ability to save money. According to Sharma, this was one of the most surprising aspects of living abroad.

“Your savings grow much faster. One of the biggest shocks was how much I was able to save. Even after paying for rent, groceries, and travel, I could still save a meaningful amount every month. It gave me a sense of financial security and made me feel more confident about my future,” he wrote.

He also highlighted the difference in work culture and personal time. Sharma noted that employees in the Netherlands typically maintain a healthier balance between work and personal life.

“Your personal time is truly respected. Work here doesn’t take over your entire life. People finish work on time, and your evenings are actually yours. You get time to rest, pursue hobbies, and focus on yourself. It made me realise how important balance is for long term happiness,” he added.

Feeling valued and career clarity Sharma further spoke about how he felt accepted in the workplace despite being a foreigner.

“You feel valued regardless of where you come from. As a foreigner, I expected to feel like an outsider, but that wasn’t the case. My ideas were heard, and I was treated with respect. It gave me confidence and made me feel that my work actually mattered,” he said.

He also emphasised the transparency in career growth. “Career growth feels clear and structured. There is transparency in how you grow professionally. You understand what is expected from you and how you can progress. This clarity removes a lot of confusion and helps you focus on improving yourself.”

Sharma added that over time he noticed improvements in his lifestyle and overall peace of mind.

“Your lifestyle improves naturally. Over time, I realised I could afford experiences and things that once felt like luxuries. It wasn’t just about money, but about being able to enjoy life without constantly worrying. Life feels more peaceful and stable. Everything feels more organised and predictable. There is less daily stress, and you feel more in control of your life.”

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