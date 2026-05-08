Woman frustrated over low salary offers amid tough job market: ‘We don’t have the budget’

A woman has shared her frustration over the current job market after claiming that she has been applying to dozens of roles every day since leaving her job in December, but has not received any meaningful response. A woman revealed she struggled to find work for months despite applying to dozens of jobs every day. (Representational image/Unsplash)

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Woman shares job hunt struggle Taking to Instagram, the woman, named Riti, posted a video in which she spoke about the difficulties she has been facing while looking for work. She said that despite sending applications regularly, the response from recruiters and companies has been disappointing.

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In the video, she said, “I left my job in December. It’s been so frustrating since then; I’ve applied to almost 15 to 20, even up to 50 to 100, places daily, but I haven't received a single response from anywhere. For the few places where I did get an interview, they tell me, 'We don't have the budget. How much can we really give you? If you were earning, say, 10 LPA (Lakhs Per Annum) before, we can only offer you 4 LPA.' Seriously?! And on top of that, they’re asking for 5 years of experience! What is even happening? I don’t understand what’s going on with the market or how these things are working... I mean, what am I supposed to do?”

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The video was shared with a caption that read, “Alag hi halat ho gyi hai market me.”

Watch the clip here: