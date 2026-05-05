Woman cuts salary from ₹10.25 lakh to ₹4.75 lakh to back father’s business: ‘I did not want to abandon it’

A woman has opened up about taking a major salary cut after leaving her first full time job to help streamline her father’s business. In a video shared on Instagram, Shifanaz Sharief said she went from earning ₹10.25 lakh a year to ₹4.75 lakh, while explaining why the move was intentional and not a setback. A woman left a high paying job and chose a lower salary to support her family business journey. (Instagram/loop.shifa.in)

(Also read: Woman gives 5 reasons she’ll never return to a corporate job even with 2x salary)

‘I did go from 10 to 4.75’ In the video, Sharief said, “I went from making a salary of 10.25 lakhs a year to 4.75 lakhs. I’m not saying it the other way around. I did go from 10 to 4.75.”

She explained that she began her career soon after college. “So I got my first job right after college as an account director and a brand strategist in a marketing agency. I did that for a year and then I switched to a part-time job as an entrepreneur in residence,” she said.

Sharief added that one of the biggest reasons behind her decision was her father’s long standing furniture business. She said, “I don’t have a lot of advantages in my life, but I have one advantage, which is unlike most kids with family businesses, my dad actually listens to my suggestions.”

Helping a 17 year old business Sharing more about the business, she said, “He’s built a furniture business and sustained it for 17 years and I did not want to abandon it.”

She further explained that she is now spending her time helping improve the way the traditional business works. “So what am I doing with the rest of my time? I’m helping in streamlining a traditional furniture business, which is very tricky if you know how unorganized sectors perform,” Sharief said.

The woman also shared that she is exploring a business idea of her own in the same sector. “While I’m at it, I’m also trying to find a market gap to build a business of my own in the same industry. And I nerd out on a lot of marketing and business concepts. So yeah, let’s see,” she added.

The video was shared with the caption, “I don’t have a caption to write because I’m too busy taking deep breaths, lol.”

Watch the clip here: