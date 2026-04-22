Woman gives 5 reasons she’ll never return to a corporate job even with 2x salary

A Dubai-based woman has explained why she will never return to a corporate job, even if her pay were to be doubled. Rocio Falagan revealed five ways in which her life has changed for the better since she quit her job and moved continents. A woman gives 5 reasons she will never return to a corporate job (Instagram/@lifewithrochi)

Falagan, a Spanish woman who goes by Rochi on Instagram, explained that she quit her corporate job at 30 despite earning a very high salary. “Exactly one year ago I had a job with a very good salary. One that allowed me a lifestyle I never thought I’d have access to (because the version of me living in Spain could have never dreamed of earning that kind of money),” she revealed in an Instagram Story last month.

Today, she is earning “significantly less” and “mostly living off savings”, but Rochi says she will never return to her corporate job.

In her latest Instagram video, she gave 5 reasons for not going back to corporate, even with 2x the salary:

The importance of calm mornings Rochi explained that while she was working, she used to wake up with a feeling of dread every morning. Today, a feeling of calm has replaced the anxiety.

“I used to wake up with dread. Alarm, anxiety, autopilot,” she wrote on Instagram. “Now I wake up and my first thought isn’t about someone else’s deadline. That feeling alone is worth more than any zero they could add to a contract,” she said.

(Also read: ‘I got fired from my job’: Bengaluru woman says her life revolved around stress, deadlines)

Playing a character Working in the office felt like playing a character, said Rochi. The 31-year-old woman elaborated by saying she was exhausting herself by pretending to be someone else.

“The corporate version of me smiled differently, spoke differently, even laughed differently. I was exhausting myself being someone I wasn’t and I didn’t even notice until I stopped. I will never act again for a paycheck,” she said.