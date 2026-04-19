‘It gave me freedom’: Hyderabad woman defends 9 to 5 job amid ‘quit your job’ trend

A woman from Hyderabad has struck a chord online after sharing a heartfelt take on the value of a regular 9 to 5 job, especially for those from middle class families. Taking to Instagram, Akanksha posted a video reflecting on her journey as the eldest daughter in her household and why she does not view a conventional job as something limiting. A Hyderabad woman shared how her job helped support her family and eased financial pressure at home. (Instagram/_akankshaa_rai)

(Also read: ‘Left my ₹9 LPA job’: Delhi woman shares how she earned ₹1.5 lakh in one month as content creator)

In the video, she said, "I don't know who needs to hear this, but as an elder daughter from a middle-class family, I'll never look down on a 9-to-5, because for me, it was never just a job. It was the first time I could ease a little pressure at my place. The first time I did not have to think twice before spending on something I liked. The first time I felt like I could stand on my own feet."

She went on to highlight the emotional and financial responsibilities often carried by elder siblings. "Growing up, you don't just dream for yourself. You carry your siblings' expectations, their worries. So when the salary hits your account, it's not just money, it's security, it's relief, it's dignity."

Stability over trends Addressing the popular online narrative of quitting jobs to pursue passion, Akanksha added, "I know the internet loves to say 'Quit your 9-to-5, chase your passion,' but for people like us, it's not always that simple, and honestly, not everyone wants to leave."

She further explained why stability matters to many. "Some of us find comfort in stability, in knowing we can support our home, take care of responsibilities, and still hold on to our little dreams on the side. Not all of us are trying to build something huge, some of us are just trying to build a stable, peaceful life, and that matters just as much."

The clip was shared with a caption that read, "My 9 to 5 didn’t trap me… it gave me freedom. As an elder daughter from a middle-class family, this job is more than a paycheck, it’s security, support, and self-respect. Not everyone is building an empire. Some of us are building a life."

Watch the clip here: