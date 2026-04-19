‘Left my ₹9 LPA job’: Delhi woman shares how she earned ₹1.5 lakh in one month as content creator

A Delhi-based woman has sparked discussion online after sharing her journey of leaving a stable corporate job to pursue content creation full-time. Taking to Instagram, Anshika revealed that she quit her ₹9 lakh per annum job just a month ago and has already seen strong earnings, though she cautioned that the path is far from smooth. A Delhi woman switched to full-time content creation, earned ₹1.5 lakh, and shared practical advice on quitting jobs. (Instagram/anshikapathakk)

(Also read: Delhi techie who quit ₹40 LPA Google job opens up on life after corporate: ‘I now own 100% of my time’)

In the video, she said, "I left my 9 LPA job a month ago to continue content creation full-time. Wait till you hear how much I made this month. Now before you think how cool it is that I left my high-paying job for content, please know that sometimes we have to beg for our payments, and some months you might not earn enough. And it's exhausting."

What made her take the decision Explaining the factors behind her decision, Anshika outlined three key questions she asked herself before quitting her job. "Only after knowing these three things I decided to quit: Am I already earning through content? Do I have a 3-month emergency fund with me? Lastly, do I have enough networks from where I can get paid work? I established all this with my 9 to 5 and that's when I left my job," she said.

She added that her first month as a full-time creator turned out to be financially rewarding. "And no Nazar (touch wood), I made more than 1.5 Lakhs this month through collabs and freelancing projects."

A reality check for aspiring creators Along with the video, she shared a caption offering practical advice to those considering a similar move. "Watch this if you’re planning to leave your job to pursue content creation. I know it sounds very fascinating when a lot of people on the internet talk about how they left their 9-5 for content creation. But trust me,it isn’t always as happening as it looks. Before leaving my job I made sure that the answer to all the 3 questions mentioned in the video was a YES. I built all that before quitting my job. Content can pay you really well at times but many times there are months that dont go so well. So before quitting stability,analyse your position. Choose freedom but with practicality."

Watch the clip here: