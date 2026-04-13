‘You get what you pay for’: Woman upset over salary takes 5-hour nap in office

A woman has gone viral in China after taking a five-hour nap at work as a form of protest — and posting a tearful video online after being scolded for it. The unnamed woman took a five-hour nap at work (Representational image)

According to a report in South China Morning Post, the unnamed woman claimed in her video that her boss had threatened to fire her if she slept at work again. However, she claimed that she was upset about her low salary and therefore decided to take a nap at work.

A 5-hour nap in office The woman reportedly works at a company in Shangqiu in China’s Henan province. She said she was unhappy about her low salary and decided to put in efforts commensurate with the low pay, by sleeping at her desk.

When her boss threatened to fire her over the five-hour nap, the woman said she felt badly treated by him.

She responded to her manager’s threats to sack her in an online video where she said, “I will not leave. I will make him understand the concept of what you get is what you pay for.”

(Also read: Woman quits high-pressure job to live on uninhabited island, now earns ₹40,000 per month)

Another twist Another twist was added to the incident when the boss discovered that the woman had taken a chocolate from his desk after waking up.

The boss, who has glucopenia, almost collapsed in the office because his blood sugar dropped dangerously low. Glucopenia refers to abnormally low concentration of glucose in the circulating blood.

“My boss became enraged. He said I meant to kill him. He gave me a warning, threatening to fire me,” the woman said in the video.

“For those who criticise me, you do not understand people like me who have such a low salary,” she added.

Internet reacts with shock Internet users were shocked by the woman’s brazen act and subsequent admission.

“Any boss would not tolerate such an employee,” wrote one person. “My God, I did not expect that one day I would support a boss, ha,” another quipped.

Some compared her act of defiance to quiet quitting — a trend where employees coast along by doing the bare minimum at their jobs. Instead of quitting outright, overworked and burnt-out employees choose to disengage and step back from full participation.

(Also read: Quiet quitting at work: Why employees lose motivation and 5 signs to recognise it before team productivity takes a hit)