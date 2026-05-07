‘There are no 9 to 5 jobs in Mumbai’: Woman says every job feels like a 12-hour shift

A Mumbai woman’s candid rant about exhausting work hours, unpaid overtime and long commutes in the city has struck a chord online, with many social media users saying her experience reflects the reality of corporate life in India’s financial capital. A Mumbai woman said city jobs felt like 12 hour shifts due to overtime and exhausting daily commutes. (Instagram/tulipintheflow)

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The woman, identified as Tulip on Instagram, shared a video describing how demanding office culture and poor infrastructure often turn a standard workday into a “12 plus hour job”.

‘There are no 9 to 5 jobs in Mumbai’ In the now viral clip, Tulip questioned the idea of a typical nine to five schedule in Mumbai. She said many companies expect employees to spend more than eight hours at work while also factoring in lunch and tea breaks.

“There are no 9 to 5 jobs in Mumbai, right? Most companies want you to serve 8 hours, right? And there are some amazing companies who say oh no, because you take like your lunch break and you take like breaks here and there, you should actually serve nine hours,” she said.

She further spoke about office expectations and unpaid overtime culture. “Most of them want you to come by 10:00 and then leave by minimum, by like 7:00, right? If you bat an eye at 6:00, they are like ‘How dare you bat an eye at 6:00?’”

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Tulip also criticised companies for normalising extra work without compensation. “Most companies want you to work overtime free of charge, free of cost to them, because it’s work, right? You are supposed to be like a hard-working person.”

Commute struggles become part of the workday The Mumbai resident also highlighted the city’s notorious traffic and overcrowded public transport system, saying long commutes leave workers drained even before they reach home.

“If you live within maybe like a 5 to 10 kilometre radius of your office, you're lucky,” she said, adding that even short distances could mean “45 minutes in traffic”.

According to her, those living farther away spend nearly two hours travelling one way. “In Bombay, there is no 9 to 5 jobs, right? All jobs in Bombay are 12 plus hour jobs.”

The video was shared with a caption that read: “Sorry for the rant but as a fellow Mumbaikar I'm tired. A little too tired.”

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She also defended younger professionals who are often criticised for speaking up against harsh work environments. “Please call Gen-Z soft or weak because we refuse to live in conditions like these and talk and revolt against it,” she wrote.

Watch the clip here: