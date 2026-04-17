Mumbai woman says she lives on ₹18,000 a month, internet stunned by ₹11.5K rent: ‘Possible hi nahi hai’

A woman living in Mumbai has sparked curiosity online after claiming that she manages her monthly expenses on less than ₹18,000 while living alone in the city. The claim, which many users found surprising given Mumbai’s reputation for high living costs, quickly gained attention on social media. A woman detailed her low-cost Mumbai living, sparking disbelief. (Instagram/corporategirlie_shreya)

(Also read: Mumbai woman paying ₹1.2 lakh rent for Andheri West flat says she's a 'stay at home daughter', internet reacts)

Taking to Instagram, the woman, identified as Shreya Gan, shared a video detailing her expenses. “Come on, today I will tell you how much my monthly expense is while living alone in Mumbai. I live in a rented 1RK, the rent of which is ₹11.5K. Then the electricity bill comes to around ₹300 to ₹400 and mobile recharge is ₹300. For office travel, I use the local and sometimes, including auto-taxi, around ₹500 is spent. Groceries are ₹1500 to ₹1800, and yes, some online shopping is also done, so around ₹2000. Other miscellaneous expenses are around ₹1000. So overall, I spend ₹17.5K to ₹18K in a month while living alone,” she said.

The clip was shared with the caption, “Monthly expenses while living alone in Mumbai”.

Watch the clip here: