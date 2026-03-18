Mumbai woman paying ₹1.2 lakh rent for Andheri West flat says she's a 'stay at home daughter', internet reacts

When asked about her profession, the woman replies, “I’m a stay at home daughter. I don’t do any work. I struggle a lot. I begged my uncle a lot (for this apartment).” She adds that a monthly income of around ₹2.5 lakh would be needed to live comfortably in such a space.

In the clip, Kothari approaches a young woman and asks a simple question: how much she pays for rent in Mumbai. Her answer - “ ₹1.2 lakh per month” - surprises viewers. She then invites him inside her apartment, offering a tour of her 3BHK in Andheri West. The home appears well-maintained, with a soft aesthetic, a spacious living room, and a neatly done kitchen.

A video featuring a self-described “stay-at-home daughter” has gone viral on social media after she revealed she pays ₹1.2 lakh in monthly rent for a 3BHK apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri West. The clip, shared by vlogger Arya Kothari on Instagram as part of his series “Rent in Mumbai – EP 4,” has clocked over 1.2 million views within three days, sparking a discussion online about privilege, caregiving, and the rising cost of living in the city.

Explaining her situation further, the woman shares that she plays a key caregiving role in her family. “I do a lot of things for my family, and that’s how I’m getting paid. I think throughout my childhood, I’ve been a mother to my own mother,” she says. She also reveals that her mother has schizophrenia, and that the family relocates to Mumbai during the winters as her mother cannot tolerate the cold.

Social media reactions The video has triggered a wide range of reactions online.

“Jobless but still paying 1.2L rent… Very struggle,” one user commented sarcastically.

Another wrote, “Why do commentators on IG glorify struggle? Nothing glamorous about struggle. At best it's an avoidable situation. And nothing wrong if one has a good life.”

However, some users empathised with her circumstances. “Her mother has schizophrenia and thats the saddest part and this girl takes care of her mother! Good girl lucky parents to have her as daughter,” read a comment.

Others pointed out the relativity of comfort. “Comfort is relative. For some people, comfort means a ₹1.2 lakh monthly rent. For others, their whole ₹80k salary is busy fighting just to keep them ‘comfortable,” a user noted.

Meanwhile, the phrase “stay at home daughter” itself caught attention, with one comment reading, “Stay at home daughter is my new fav word.”