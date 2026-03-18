Mumbai woman paying ₹1.2 lakh rent for Andheri West flat says she's a 'stay at home daughter', internet reacts
A self-described “stay-at-home daughter” says she pays ₹1.2 lakh rent. Her viral video has sparked a discussion online.
A video featuring a self-described “stay-at-home daughter” has gone viral on social media after she revealed she pays ₹1.2 lakh in monthly rent for a 3BHK apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri West. The clip, shared by vlogger Arya Kothari on Instagram as part of his series “Rent in Mumbai – EP 4,” has clocked over 1.2 million views within three days, sparking a discussion online about privilege, caregiving, and the rising cost of living in the city.
In the clip, Kothari approaches a young woman and asks a simple question: how much she pays for rent in Mumbai. Her answer - “ ₹1.2 lakh per month” - surprises viewers. She then invites him inside her apartment, offering a tour of her 3BHK in Andheri West. The home appears well-maintained, with a soft aesthetic, a spacious living room, and a neatly done kitchen.
When asked about her profession, the woman replies, “I’m a stay at home daughter. I don’t do any work. I struggle a lot. I begged my uncle a lot (for this apartment).” She adds that a monthly income of around ₹2.5 lakh would be needed to live comfortably in such a space.
Watch the video below:
Explaining her situation further, the woman shares that she plays a key caregiving role in her family. “I do a lot of things for my family, and that’s how I’m getting paid. I think throughout my childhood, I’ve been a mother to my own mother,” she says. She also reveals that her mother has schizophrenia, and that the family relocates to Mumbai during the winters as her mother cannot tolerate the cold.
Social media reactions
The video has triggered a wide range of reactions online.
“Jobless but still paying 1.2L rent… Very struggle,” one user commented sarcastically.
Another wrote, “Why do commentators on IG glorify struggle? Nothing glamorous about struggle. At best it's an avoidable situation. And nothing wrong if one has a good life.”
However, some users empathised with her circumstances. “Her mother has schizophrenia and thats the saddest part and this girl takes care of her mother! Good girl lucky parents to have her as daughter,” read a comment.
Others pointed out the relativity of comfort. “Comfort is relative. For some people, comfort means a ₹1.2 lakh monthly rent. For others, their whole ₹80k salary is busy fighting just to keep them ‘comfortable,” a user noted.
Meanwhile, the phrase “stay at home daughter” itself caught attention, with one comment reading, “Stay at home daughter is my new fav word.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More