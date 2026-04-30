‘ ₹80K rent for 2BHK in Bandra’: Mumbai woman says her apartment feels ‘priceless’ despite high rent

A video of a woman giving a glimpse inside her 2BHK apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra has caught attention on Instagram, with many viewers reacting to the city’s soaring rental prices. The clip was shared by Arya Kothari, who asked the woman how much she pays for her home in one of Mumbai’s most sought after neighbourhoods. A Mumbai woman showed her 2BHK Bandra apartment, detailing ₹80-90K rent and calling it priceless. (Instagram/arya_kothari)

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In the video, the interviewer asked, “Quick question. How much do you pay for rent in Mumbai?” The woman replied, “Around 80 to 90k.” When asked about the size and location of the apartment, she said it was an “800 sq ft” home in “Bandra”.

Kothari then asked if he could see the apartment, to which the woman responded, “Welcome to my house. View of this little Bandra apartment. Love this couch because this is the first thing I throw myself on after I come back from office. Fridge magnets from all the places that I have traveled to. Works as a really good bar.”

‘I have the bigger room’ The woman shared that she lives with one roommate in the two bedroom apartment. Giving a tour of her room, she said, “This is my room. I am a huge BTS fan. I love collecting postcards from every place that I go to. Sunset time. There’s sunlight around the house. My cute little bathroom. This is as Bandra as it gets.”

When asked how the rent is split, she said, “I have the bigger room. I pay obviously more.” The interviewer then said, “So 60/40,” and she agreed. She also revealed that she works as a corporate lawyer at Khaitan.

Speaking about the most unique part of the apartment, she said, “Everything that you see in this apartment are like small small souvenirs. Like this is from Spain. Made friends with these Spanish expats. And this is the last bottle of wine that we had before they left.”

How she found the apartment The woman also recalled how she got the house after being evicted from her previous apartment. “So I used to share a room with my sister. Somebody complained that there were more people living in the house. So we got evicted. We had like 7 days to find a house. We moved in in like 3 days,” she said.

(Also read: ‘Full-time content creator’ reveals jaw-dropping rent for 2BHK in Mumbai)

Asked if the apartment was worth the rent, she replied, “I think it’s priceless because it’s made out of love.”

Watch the clip here: