Woman opens up about ‘weird’ reality of first-job anxiety: ‘You start questioning your whole existence’

Starting a first job can bring a mix of excitement, uncertainty and constant self-doubt. From overanalysing a simple email to worrying about a manager’s reaction, many freshers find themselves questioning whether they are doing enough or even know what they are supposed to be doing. A woman has now spoken about this often-unspoken phase of professional life, saying that much of the anxiety feels far less serious with experience and hindsight. A woman opened up about first-job anxiety and recalled how emails, meetings and small mistakes once left her stressed. (Instagram/ishpriyaaa)

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‘You are just expected to know things’ Taking to Instagram, Ishpriya Pareek shared a video describing how intimidating a first job can feel when someone is suddenly surrounded by far more experienced colleagues.

“Can we please talk about how weird your first job actually is? You are suddenly in meetings with people double your age and with years of experience, and you are just expected to know things. You overthink the email you just sent, a client's one-word reply feels like a disaster, your manager is slightly disappointed, and you start questioning your whole existence. I've done all of this,” she said.

Pareek added that looking back, many of the situations that once caused her considerable stress were not as serious as they appeared at the time.

“But now, looking back, half of the things I was so stressed about weren't even that serious; I just didn't know that yet,” she said.

A message for freshers dealing with anxiety She then addressed people currently navigating their first jobs, reminding them that not having everything figured out at the beginning of their careers should not be seen as a failure.

“So, if you're going through first-job anxiety right now, please know this: being a fresher and not having it all figured out is not a failure. You are just experiencing it for the first time, and trust me, you're not the only one pretending to know what you are doing in office.”

The text overlaid on the clip read, “First-job anxiety is so real. Actually is?”

Watch the clip here: