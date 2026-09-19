From palace vibes to seaside locations: Celebrate your love story with The LaLiT

Weddings at The LaLiT are crafted around each couple’s story, family traditions and dreams. From royal palace celebrations and sun-kissed seaside vows to intimate gatherings in heritage cities, its twelve iconic hotels and palaces offer distinctive settings for every celebration.

Every wedding has moments when the world seems to pause - the hush before the bride walks in, cousins planning a surprise dance or families reuniting after years apart. At The LaLiT, these moments have been transformed into memorable celebrations for over three decades.

From regal palace pheras and seaside vows to bespoke feasts and unforgettable guest experiences, The LaLiT brings together distinctive destinations and thoughtful details to make every wedding truly your own.

The LaLiT Laxmi Vilas Palace Udaipur pheras take place by the shimmering Fateh Sagar lake, surrounded by centuries of history. The LaLiT Golf & Spa Resort Goa offers lush lawns, Portuguese-style villas and the Arabian Sea for a seaside celebration, while The LaLiT Grand Palace Srinagar creates a fairy-tale setting beneath Chinar trees.

Food remains central to the Indian wedding experience, with award-winning chefs presenting lavish spreads of traditional delicacies and global cuisines, alongside live counters, indulgent desserts and midnight snacks.

No two families celebrate alike. Experienced wedding specialists work with couples and planners on every detail, from personalised décor and bespoke menus featuring regional and global flavours to live entertainment and signature experiences.

Elegant rooms and suites offer guests travelling from afar a blend of modern luxury and traditional warmth. Several properties also offer pre- and post-wedding experiences, including spa rituals, salon services, private heritage walks and candlelit family dinners under the stars.

A Celebration That Goes Beyond The LaLiT’s properties are destinations in themselves, extending the celebration beyond the wedding day. Wellness retreats, golf sessions, yacht rides and city explorations give couples and their guests more ways to create lasting memories.

The hallmark remains warm, intuitive service, thoughtful gestures and meticulous attention to detail, ensuring celebrations feel both extraordinary and effortlessly seamless.