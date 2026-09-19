Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on the first death anniversary of Zubeen Garg on Saturday, said that a year has passed without the singer and that it is a void one has to learn to live with but can never accept. Void one has to learn to live with but can never accept: Himanta on Zubeen death anniversary

Sarma, in a social media post, said that there are moments he expects Zubeen to walk in, and then the loss sinks in once more.

"It feels surreal that a year has passed without Zubeen. There are moments I almost expect him to walk in, in that inimitable style of his," the CM said.

"Then the loss sinks in once more. Perhaps this is what grief is: a void we learn to live with, but never truly accept," the CM said.

Sarma also attached a video of the singer in which he says, "I am a Zubeen fan, I love listening to his songs as his songs are for the common man."

He said that just as Jyoti Prasad Agarawala, Bishnu Prasad Rabha and Bhupen Hazarika are treasures of the state, Zubeen is also one such treasure.

"Zubeen's songs will keep inspiring people for a long time. Let his songs remain a symbol reflecting people's joys and sorrows. He will forever remain in our memories," he added.

Earlier, the chief minister said in another social media post, "Miss you, Zubeen."

Zubeen had gone to attend the North East India Festival in Singapore, where he died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea on September 19 last year.

His first death anniversary is being commemorated with a three-day event, called 'Zubeen Divas', beginning on Thursday, with fans pouring in from all over the state at his memorial site at Kamarkuchi on the outskirts of Guwahati.

His wife, Garima Saikia Garg, along with other family members, friends, and associates, has been present at the memorial site since Thursday.

Devotional prayers are being offered along with earthen lamps and the traditional 'gamosa,' while fans are singing his songs and artists painting his pictures.

His death anniversary is also being observed at his hometown in Jorhat and across other towns and villages in the state.

Following his death, the state government had constituted a Special Investigation Team of Assam Police's CID to probe into his death.

The SIT filed the charge sheet before a local court here in December, naming seven accused, with four of them facing murder charges.

Later, a special fast-track sessions court was constituted here, which is currently hearing the case.

Singapore Police carried out a separate probe and concluded that there was no evidence of foul play.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.