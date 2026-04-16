Mumbai woman shares how she successfully fought society's rule: 'The war is over, and I won'

A Mumbai-based woman has gone viral after sharing how she challenged what she called an “illegal” housing society rule and managed to get it revoked, sparking discussion online about resident rights and arbitrary regulations. Kashish said that she reached out to Mumbai Police for clarification. (ChatGPT )

In a two-part video posted on Instagram, Kashish Kapoor recounted how her building allegedly barred vehicles from entering for pick-up and drop-off, forcing residents to walk 300 metres from the main gate. “My building has two gates — the back gate is just a few steps away, but it shuts at 10 pm. After that, you have to use the front gate, which is 300 metres away,” she said.

Kashish said that the issue came to her attention when she saw a woman being stopped at the gate, with security guards refusing to allow her car inside. When questioned, they cited a “new rule” banning all vehicle entry for pick-ups and drop-offs. Kashish said no official notice was displayed. “They told me there’s a notice at reception, but there was nothing. Then they said it hasn’t been put up yet, but it’s still a rule,” she claimed.

She argued that such a restriction was unreasonable, especially for residents returning late at night. “If I come home at 2:30 or 3 am, in heels, possibly alone, I have to walk 300 metres. That’s not safe,” she said, adding that residents pay a premium for convenience and security.