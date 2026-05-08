‘Nobody talks to anyone’: Woman says living in high-rise building feels ‘like a jail’ despite glamour

A woman has sparked a conversation on social media after sharing her experience of living in a high-rise building and explaining why the lifestyle, despite its glamour from the outside, can often feel lonely from within. A woman has shared how living in a tall building made her miss neighbours, terrace chats and warmth. (Instagram/anjalichaudhary713)

(Also read: Delhi NCR woman captures life in high rise apartments: ‘Like living in matchboxes’)

Taking to Instagram, the woman, named Anjali Chaudhary, posted a video in which she spoke about how her perception of living in tall buildings changed after moving into one. While such buildings may appear attractive because of their lights, structure and modern facilities, she said the reality can be very different for those who miss close social connections.

In the video, Anjali said, "I swear, these tall buildings, buildings like these, honestly, they only look good from a distance. Before I lived here, I used to think how comfortable it would be to live in a building. You know, all the glamour, the lights... there’s a certain charm to living there. But since I’ve moved in, all that fun has vanished. This building feels more like a jail to me now."

‘Nobody here talks to anyone’ Anjali further explained that she and her family moved into the building four years ago, but still do not know much about the people living around them. She said, "Nobody here talks to anyone. We moved here four years ago, but we have no idea who lives in the house next door, when they leave, or when they come home."

She added that she now misses the warmth of having neighbours who would visit, talk and share simple moments over tea. "Now, I find myself wishing we had a neighbor or two who would come over, sit, talk, and share a cup of tea. But nothing like that ever happens. Sometimes, when it rains, I wish we had a terrace so we could go out and enjoy it," she said.

Watch the clip here: