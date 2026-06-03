Indian techie claims foreign MNC tracks every minute of employee's workday: 'Behaving as lala company'

He claimed that attempts commonly used to keep systems active, such as placing a weight on the spacebar or moving the mouse, were ineffective against the monitoring software. He also expressed concern that such policies could ultimately harm companies by pushing away skilled workers and negatively affecting the quality of work delivered to clients.

“Never thought in my life that a foregin MNC company will bend their knees infront of clients. Client has mandated to work 8.15 hours with minute to minute tracking using Software. It seems like we can't even take lunch/coffee breaks. We have to stick our eyes glued to Laptop screen for straight 8+ hours otherwise timesheets are not getting approved. Scary times ahead,” the techie wrote.

In a Reddit post titled ‘Foreign MNC behaving as lala company - Tracking Minute to Minute Work Hours’, the employee claimed that the company had adopted strict monitoring measures at the insistence of a client.

A techie working at a multinational corporation (MNC) has caught the internet’s attention after claiming that workers were being monitored throughout their workday, leaving little room for lunch, coffee breaks, or even brief moments away from their screens during the workday.

Concluding his post, the techie expressed hope that the company’s leadership would recognise performance and the quality of work.

"I hope one day company and their leadership realises their mistake that this will cause the high quality employees to switch and will result in loss of business due to low quality delivery work. Similarly how company's realised that layoff due to AI is not actually working and they have to rehire the staff to fix AI slops,” he wrote.

“Even if you see a paragraph written by AI. We skip reading it. I hope the same thing happens to AI written mails, docs, design, code etc. Even connecting with AI agents for customer service is stressful and trash. I hope one day everyone realises this AI slop and again switch back to previous way of working with limited AI use,” he added.

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Social media reactions The post quickly caught the internet’s attention, with many discussions on workplace surveillance, employee trust and labour practices.

“Many of these so called ‘MNC’s are nothing but lala companies in disguise. They register a tiny office somewhere in US, UK, Canada and call themselves MNC lol,” one user wrote.

“This is not nowadays- their trust in overseas employees is low, and the lax attitude towards employment laws leads to this. The only reason they can’t do this in their home country is because of stronger employment laws and strict enforcement - the LaLa DNA was always there, just more prominent where repercussions are lower,” commented another.

“It’s getting everywhere. Someone thought why not implemented tracking now they assume . That you should stare at screen continuously for 8 hours. So it means you worked fully. rising star ( biggest fincial data provider ) is such a biggest example. Full bs company. Don’t even try to get into one. All data related rolled are bs. Factory culture & dirtiest politics ever saw in my life,” commented a third user.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)