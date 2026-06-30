'Work of a senior, salary of an intern': Bengaluru man quits corporate job after ₹2,000 hike

A Bengaluru man has gone viral after announcing that he quit his corporate job without another offer in hand, saying years of heavy workload, a modest salary hike and mounting stress had taken a toll on his mental health. Paul joked that the stress eventually pushed him to seek professional help. (Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)

In a video shared by Humans of Bombay, Pramod Paul said, "You see the glow on my face? The day has come. I am resigning. No job offers in hand, no backup plans, nothing."

He claimed that despite handling responsibilities beyond his designation, his compensation did not reflect the work he was doing. "After working day in and day out, the line between day and night was blurred. At this point, I've been given the work of a senior analyst, the position of an analyst, and the salary of an intern," he said in the video.

"So much anxiety, depression, all for what? 6% hike? 6%! Effective ₹2,600 per month," he added, referring to the increase in his monthly salary.

Paul joked that the stress eventually pushed him to seek professional help. "After so much anxiety, I went and saw a psychiatrist. That consultation fee was ₹2,000. She referred me to stress management therapy. That was ₹3,000 per session. If the therapy session cost is more than your annual hike, then you're definitely cooked," he said.