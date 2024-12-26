Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh dies at 92

Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh died on Thursday. He was 92. Dr Manmohan Singh served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004-14.(HT File Photo)

Singh was admitted to the emergency ward of Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at around 8 pm. The veteran Congress leader retired from the Rajya Sabha in April after 33-year-long stint in the Upper House.

Dr Manmohan Singh served as prime minister of India from 2004 to 2014.



“With profound grief, we inform the demise of the former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had a sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26 December 2024.

Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM,” the AIIMS said in a statement.



Singh is survived by his wife Gurcharan Singh and three daughters.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her mother Sonia Gandhi reached the hospital as soon as the news of his hospitalisation became known.

Singh, who was finance minister under the then prime minister P V Narasimha Rao, was the architect and the brainchild of economic reforms in 1991 that pulled India from the brink of bankruptcy and ushered in an era of economic liberalisation that is widely believed to have changed the course of India's economic trajectory.



