Manmohan Singh, the reformist leader who transformed India's economy
Manmohan Singh, 92, was admitted to the emergency department earlier in the evening in critical condition following a "sudden loss of consciousness."
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at AIIMS Delhi, as confirmed by an official hospital statement. Singh, aged 92, was admitted to the emergency department earlier that evening after experiencing a "sudden loss of consciousness."
In a press release, AIIMS stated, "With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and experienced a sudden loss of consciousness at home on December 26, 2024. Resuscitation efforts were initiated immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi, at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM."
Follow the latest updates on Dr Manmohan Singh's demise
The veteran Congress leader had retired from the Rajya Sabha in April after serving in the Upper House for an impressive 33 years.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over Singh's passing, calling him "one of India's most distinguished leaders" and a "respected economist." Modi shared heartfelt pictures of himself with Dr. Singh, showcasing warm exchanges between the two leaders.
Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and others, also mourned his loss and offered their tributes.
Born in Punjab in 1932, Manmohan Singh served as India’s Prime Minister for two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2014. He first assumed office after the Congress secured victory in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections against Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA. Following his second term from 2009 to 2014, he was succeeded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Here's what to know about the former prime minister
- Manmohan Singh, India's 14th Prime Minister, is renowned for his intellect, scholarly nature, dedication to work, accessibility, and modest personality.
- Born on September 26, 1932, in Punjab (then part of undivided India), he completed his matriculation at Punjab University in 1948 and earned a First-Class Honours in Economics from Cambridge in 1957, followed by a D. Phil from Oxford in 1962.
- Singh is married to Gursharan Kaur, and they have three daughters, with his life and career exemplifying humility, dedication, and impactful leadership.
- His book India’s Export Trends and Prospects for Self-Sustained Growth (1964) critically examined India’s inward-looking trade policies during that time.
- Singh's academic journey included teaching at Punjab University and the Delhi School of Economics, along with a role at UNCTAD and as Secretary General of the South Commission in Geneva (1987–1990).
- In 1971, he began his governmental career as Economic Advisor in the Commerce Ministry, later serving as Chief Economic Advisor (1972), Finance Secretary, Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, RBI Governor, Prime Minister’s Advisor, and UGC Chairman.
- As Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, he introduced landmark economic reforms that transformed India's economy, making him globally recognized as a reformist leader.
- Dr. Singh received numerous prestigious awards, including the Padma Vibhushan (1987), Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Centenary Award (1995), and Finance Minister of the Year awards (1993, 1994), along with honorary degrees from universities like Cambridge and Oxford.
- He represented India at significant global events, such as the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Cyprus and the World Conference on Human Rights in Vienna, both in 1993.
- A member of the Rajya Sabha since 1991, he served as Leader of the Opposition (1998–2004) before becoming Prime Minister on May 22, 2004, and securing a second term starting May 22, 2009.