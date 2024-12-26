Manmohan Singh, the reformist leader who transformed India's economy

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at AIIMS Delhi, as confirmed by an official hospital statement. Singh, aged 92, was admitted to the emergency department earlier that evening after experiencing a "sudden loss of consciousness." Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File) (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

In a press release, AIIMS stated, "With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and experienced a sudden loss of consciousness at home on December 26, 2024. Resuscitation efforts were initiated immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi, at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM."

The veteran Congress leader had retired from the Rajya Sabha in April after serving in the Upper House for an impressive 33 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over Singh's passing, calling him "one of India's most distinguished leaders" and a "respected economist." Modi shared heartfelt pictures of himself with Dr. Singh, showcasing warm exchanges between the two leaders.

Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and others, also mourned his loss and offered their tributes.

Born in Punjab in 1932, Manmohan Singh served as India’s Prime Minister for two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2014. He first assumed office after the Congress secured victory in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections against Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA. Following his second term from 2009 to 2014, he was succeeded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Here's what to know about the former prime minister