President Droupadi Murmu mourns Manmohan Singh's demise: ‘One of greatest sons of Bharat’

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday mourned the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.



In a post on social platform X, the President said,"Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji was one of those rare politicians who also straddled the worlds of academia and administration with equal ease. In his various roles in public offices, he made critical contributions to reforming Indian economy."



ALSO READ: Manmohan Singh, the reformist leader who transformed India's economy A file photo of former prime minister Manmohan Singh(Reuters file)

“He will always be remembered for his service to the nation, his unblemished political life and his utmost humility. His passing is a great loss to all of us. I pay my respectful homage to one of the greatest sons of Bharat and convey my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers,” Murmu added.

Singh, hailed as the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 92.



ALSO READ: When Manmohan Singh said ‘History will be kinder to me than the media’

Born in Punjab in undivided India, Singh worked in a string of senior civil posts, served as a central bank governor and also held various jobs with global agencies such as the United Nations.

He was tapped in 1991 by then Congress prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao to reel India back from the worst financial crisis in its modern history. Manmohan Singh served as India's prime minister from 2004 to 2014 when the Congress-led UPA ruled the country.



ALSO READ: Tributes pour as former PM Manmohan Singh passes away at 92: ‘History shall…’

PM Modi's tribute to Manmohan Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tribute to his predecessor on X, saying,""India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist.

He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people's lives."



(With agency inputs)