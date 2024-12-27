Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath donates to IISc Bengaluru on father’s first death anniversary

On the first anniversary of his father’s passing, Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath has made a generous donation to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, to honor his father’s memory. Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath

Kamath, along with his mother, Seema, and his brother, Nikhil Kamath, announced the donation on social media, expressing pride in contributing to a cause that aligns with his father’s values.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Nithin Kamath wrote, “It's been a year since my dad passed away. On this occasion, my mom, Nikhil Kamath, Seema, and all of us at Zerodha are proud to help set up the upcoming IISc Medical School/Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital in his memory.”

The donation will fund the establishment of the "Zerodha General Surgery Wing" at the soon-to-be-launched medical facility. In a letter from IISc acknowledging the contribution, the institute expressed gratitude for Kamath’s generosity. The letter highlighted that the "Zerodha General Surgery Wing" would play a pivotal role in treating around 20,000 surgical patients annually once the hospital is operational.

This initiative is part of Kamath's ongoing commitment to supporting healthcare in India, leaving a lasting legacy in his father’s name.

Rainmatter foundation

Nithin Kamath is also the co-founder of Rainmatter by Zerodha, an Indian fintech and health fund that supports Indian founders focused on helping people make better decisions regarding their finances and health.

Over the years, Rainmatter has partnered with exceptional fintech startups, helping them develop world-class products for investors, traders, advisors, and distributors. Along the way, the team realized that simply helping people manage their money better wasn’t enough. This led to the expansion of Rainmatter into the health space, where they now support founders dedicated to helping Indians make healthier lifestyle choices.