Bengaluru doctor waiting to board flight saves passenger’s life after cardiac arrest at airport

Dr. Garima Aggarwal, a nephrologist from Manipal Hospitals, Varthur, saved the man through timely CPR, Times of India reported.

Dr. Aggarwal, en route to attend a family event, noticed a growing crowd at an adjacent boarding gate. Initially assuming it was a minor disturbance, she soon realised the gravity of the situation when people began shouting for help. A middle-aged man had collapsed, and panic was spreading among the bystanders.

Leaving her belongings behind, Dr. Aggarwal rushed to the scene. "The man had no pulse and was completely unresponsive," she later told TOI. Drawing on her extensive medical training, she began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the spot, calling out for medical support.

Rescue efforts

The situation became more critical when she noticed the man’s airway was obstructed by vomit. Dr. Aggarwal carefully turned him to clear his airway before resuming chest compressions. Her efforts continued until the airport’s medical team arrived, bringing an automated external defibrillator (AED).

The collaborative effort saw the medical team deliver multiple defibrillator shocks while administering emergency medications. After intense efforts lasting nearly 15 minutes, the man’s pulse returned, although he remained unconscious. He was promptly transferred to a private hospital, where his condition later stabilised.

Dr. Aggarwal’s decisive actions earned admiration from those present, including her fellow passengers. Despite the ordeal, she made it to her flight just in time, receiving heartfelt thanks from many onboard.

Reflecting on the experience, she told TOI, "In moments like these, our training takes over. It’s fulfilling to know that my skills could make a difference."

