BJP to hold protest on December 27 against Congress convention in Belagavi

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President BY Vijayendra in a press conference held on Thursday stated that the party would be holding a protest on December 26 to oppose the Congress convention taking place in Belagavi. BJP would be holding a protest on December 26 to oppose the Congress convention taking place in Belagavi. (PTI) (File)

Addressing the media, the President said "The BJP will hold a protest in Bengaluru on Friday opposing the Congress convention taking place in Belagavi."

Further, the President alleged that the Congress was conducting the convention in Karnataka using the tax money of the people of Karnataka.

"The Congress is conducting the convention using the tax money of the people of Karnataka. The protest will be held near the Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru," he further added.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah highlighted the reason behind the CWC meeting in Belagavi and stated that it was organized to mark 100 years of the 1924 Congress session.

"To mark the 100 years of the 1924 Congress session, we are holding this convention here and AICC has taken the decision to hold a CWC meeting in Karnataka under the chairmanship of Mallikarjun Kharge," the CM said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP and and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrived in Belagavi on Thursday to attend the two day meeting.

Party leader Sowmy Reddy who arrived in Belagavi said that it was a proud moment for the Mahila Congress to take part in the meeting.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Sowmya Reddy said, "It is a proud feeling for all of us from Mahila Congress to be here. The Congress party has always prioritised women. We are the ones who gave women reservation at the gram panchayat level. When Sonia Gandhi madam was president she said that they would give 33% reservation to women. It is a privilege to be a part of this historic event...." (ANI)