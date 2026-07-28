Santa Cruz beach rescue: 16-year-old lifeguard saves child from ‘demonic’ waves, earns Eric Trump's praise | Video

A terrifying video shows a frantic rescue take place at a Santa Cruz beach when a child was swept into powerful waves, prompting a 16-year-old lifeguard to save the child’s life. NBC Bay Area identified the rescuer as a high school student, who witnesses said carried out one of the most heroic rescues they had ever seen. Santa Cruz beach rescue: 16-year-old lifeguard saves child from ‘demonic’ waves, earns Eric Trump's praise (Pexel - representational image)

A woman who claimed to be the lifeguard’s mother stated on social media that the teen’s name was Ryder. The child he saved is reportedly 10 years old.

The video Video capturing the heart-stopping incident shows several beachgoers, along with a second lifeguard, trying to enter the water. As the huge waves engulfed everybody, many appeared to become overwhelmed.

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"It caught a lot of people off-guard," Vander Dussen, who filmed the video, said, per Fox News. "Unfortunately, this young man was overwhelmed and swept out in just a moment’s time."

The video shows Ryder diving into the water and fighting against powerful waves to bring the child back to shore safely. He seemed to strategically gulp air and duck beneath each crashing break, before emerging each time, holding the child.

The pair kept getting overwhelmed by waves as several beachgoers tried to help, often without success. Ryder ultimately brought the child back to the shore. The child was reunited with his family and evaluated by paramedics.

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Ryder’s bravery earned him Eric Trump’s praise. Trump reposted the video on X, writing, “Give this 16-year-old lifeguard the highest civilian honor. This is truly the best of America! Well done!”

Watch the video here: https://x.com/EricTrump/status/2081834610757927248?s=20

Many praised the lifeguard in the comment section of the video Trump shared. “Yes, we need to celebrate bravery and ability again,” one user wrote. “There are so many hero’s that walk amongst us that never get recognized. But most prefer that way. God bless him,” one said, while another user wrote, “He deserves all of the praise. He’s also not strong enough to properly do that job.”

“What is this body of water? Hades? Those waves are demonic. Amazing rescue,” wrote a user. Another said, “What a great kid! He did his job and did it well!”