Santa Cruz wharf in California collapses in Pacific storm; 3 fall into ocean | Video

A section of the Santa Cruz wharf in the US state of California was damaged on Monday during a powerful storm, prompting the rescue of two people, while a third person managed to swim to safety. This handout image taken and released by the City of Santa Cruz shows the collapsed pier at the Santa Cruz Wharf, in Santa Cruz, California, on December 23, 2024. (AFP)

The collapse happened as the central coast was hit by heavy surf from a major storm, which is expected to bring hurricane-force winds to the Pacific Northwest.

Videos that surfaced on social media showed part of the pier adrift in the water as waves lashed the coastline.

Residents near the Santa Cruz wharf, about 70 miles south of San Francisco, were warned to avoid low-lying beach areas as the storm intensified. Authorities also evacuated guests from ocean-facing rooms at a waterfront hotel in nearby Capitola and instructed business district residents to either shelter in place or leave.

Rescue operation

Lifeguards rescued two people after part of the wharf collapsed, though no serious injuries were reported, according to Santa Cruz Mayor Fred Keeley, cited in an Associated Press report.

The wharf had been undergoing a $4 million renovation after being damaged by storms last winter. The collapsed section, which had been closed for repairs, included restrooms and the ‘Dolphin’ restaurant. It drifted about half a mile down the coast and became lodged at the mouth of the San Lorenzo River.

The Santa Cruz Wharf was built in 1914 and has been featured in a number of movies, including ‘The Lost Boys’.

The collapse happened around 12:45 pm (local time), and about 150 feet of the wharf fell into the water. Officials said the area will remain closed indefinitely due to hazards posed by debris. The collapse marks a year after another local pier, the Seacliff State Beach pier, was destroyed by heavy winter storms.

California’s central coast is expected to see ocean swelling up to 60 feet as the storm strengthens. Forecasters have also warned of hazardous surf conditions along the West Coast, with waves up to 30 feet expected in Oregon and Washington.

The National Weather Service cautioned the public to stay clear of the water due to dangerous conditions.