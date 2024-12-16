Cyclone Chido, 'worst in a century', devastates France's Mayotte, toll may be in thousands

Said to be the most powerful cyclone in nearly a century, Chido hit the French Indian Ocean archipelago of Mayotte, with the death toll said to be in hundreds and possibly even thousands. The wreckage of a car lies outside a home, in the aftermath of Cyclone Chido, within Labattoir, in Mayotte,(REUTERS)

Cyclone Chido hit Mayotte overnight, Meteo-France said, with winds of more than 200 kph (124 mph), damaging housing, government buildings and a hospital. It was the strongest storm in more than 90 years to hit the islands, according to the forecaster.

Prefect Francois-Xavier Bieuville told the local media channel Mayotte La 1ere that the death toll might reach several thousands.

According to the French Interior Ministry, the death toll couldn't be determined at this stage, highlighting the devastating impact that the cyclone has had on the territory.

"Honestly, what we are experiencing is a tragedy, you feel like you are in the aftermath of a nuclear war… I saw an entire neighborhood disappear," Mohamed Ishmael, a resident of Mayotte's capital Mamoudzou, told Reuters by phone.

Debris is seen in the aftermath of Cyclone Chido, in Mamoudzou, Mayotte, France, December 15, 2024, in this screen grab obtained from video. John Balloz.(REUTERS)

The cyclone went on to hit northern Mozambique on Sunday, but the full extent of the impact was not clear. Internet monitor NetBlocks said on X that heavy rain and winds had damaged power and telecommunications infrastructure.

The wreckage of hundreds of makeshift houses lay strewn across the hills of one of Mayotte's islands, which have been a focal point for illegal immigration from nearby Comoros.

Capsized police boats lay onshore while coconut trees had crashed through the roofs of many buildings.

"My thoughts are with our compatriots in Mayotte, who have gone through the most horrific few hours, and who have, for some, lost everything, lost their lives," French President Emmanuel Macron said.

It was difficult to ascertain the precise death toll after the cyclone, which also raised concerns about access to food, water and sanitation, authorities said.

"For the toll, it's going to be complicated, because Mayotte is a Muslim land where the dead are buried within 24 hours," a French interior ministry official said, according to Reuters.

Rescue workers clearing an area in the French territory of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean, after Cyclone Chido caused extensive damage with reports of several fatalities,(AP)

The disaster is the first challenge faced by Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, days after he was named by Macron following the collapse of the previous government.

An air bridge was being put in place from Reunion island, another French overseas territory on the other side of Madagascar, the government said.

The island of Mayotte and its French connection

Located nearly 8,000 km (5,000 miles) from Paris, Mayotte is significantly poorer than the rest of France and has grappled with gang violence and social unrest for decades.

In the last few decades thousands of people have attempted to make the crossing from Comoros, off the coast of East Africa, to Mayotte, which has a higher standard of living and access to the French welfare system.

Over 100,000 undocumented migrants live in Mayotte, according to the French interior ministry.

More than three-quarters of the people in the territory live below the French poverty line. Tensions were stoked earlier this year by a water shortage.

France colonised Mayotte in 1843 and annexed the whole archipelago, including Comoros, in 1904.

In a 1974 referendum, 95% backed separation but 63% on Mayotte voted to stay French. Grande Comore, Anjouan and Moheli declared independence in 1975. Mayotte is still ruled from Paris.