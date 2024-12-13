France: Emmanuel Macron names Francois Bayrou as new prime minister

France President Emmanuel Macron on Friday named Francois Bayrou, a centrist ally, as prime minister of the country after a historic parliamentary vote ousted the previous government last week. President Emmanuel Macron on December 13, 2024 named centrist leader Francois Bayrou as his new prime minister, the presidency said, (AFP)

Bayrou, 73, a crucial partner in Macron's centrist alliance, is said to be a popular figure in French politics, with his political experience seen as playing a key role in efforts to restore stability as no single party holds a majority at the National Assembly.

Bayrou was recently cleared in a case alleging embezzlement of European Parliament funds.

Last week, Macron confirmed he would remain in office until his term ends in 2027, after a no-confidence vote over budget disputes left France without a functioning government.

Political agreement for new PM

Macron was working on a political agreement to appoint a new prime minister and ensure the stability of the country following the resignation of Prime Minister Michel Barnier, a government spokesperson said Wednesday.

Maud Bregeon, the spokesperson, said Macron emphasised there was no wider political alliance beyond the current one between his centrist allies and the conservative Republicans party, which lacks a parliamentary majority. She shared comments from Macron made during a weekly Cabinet meeting.

Barnier’s government was to handle current affairs until a new prime minister was appointed.

Two possible options were being considered, according to Bregeon.

The first involved expanding the current political alliance, potentially bringing in left-wing members alongside centrists and conservatives. This could have given the government a majority in parliament.

The second option was to reach an agreement with left-wing opposition parties to prevent them from voting in favor of a no-confidence motion, even if they did not join the government.

Since last week, Macron held talks with both left and right-wing politicians, including Socialist leaders, who are seen as key to forming a more stable government.