Blue Angels performs low-altitude flyover over Florida beachgoers in wild video, prompts review | Watch
Blue Angels is conducting a review after a video showed a jet flying low over a crowd of beachgoers in Pensacola Beach, Florida.
Officials with the U.S. Navy's elite Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron have said that they are conducting a review after video surfacing on social media showed a jet flying low over a crowd of beachgoers in Pensacola Beach, Florida, on Wednesday morning, July 15.
"During an arrival maneuver, an aircraft flew lower than standard profiles, resulting in a disturbance on the beach that affected civilian chairs and umbrellas," the statement said, calling it a "low-altitude pass,” according to ABC News.
According to North Florida ABC affiliate WEAR, the flyover took place during a "Breakfast with the Blues" event.
Video goes viral
A video of the incident is viral on social media. Breaking911 posted it on X, with the caption, “WATCH: Dramatic video shows the U.S. Navy Blue Angels performing a low-altitude flyover over Pensacola Beach, Florida. The Navy says it is reviewing the maneuver and conducting a thorough safety investigation.”
Watch the video here: https://x.com/Breaking911/status/2077553212924563733?s=20
"I've been coming for 10 years and I've never seen a pass like that in my life," Ashley Korn told WEAR. "I literally thought we were going to be taken out by Blue Angels, but it was amazing."
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Meanwhile, the Blue Angels said in a statement, "The safety of our hometown community, spectators, and our pilots is our highest priority. Team leadership is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the maneuver and conducting a thorough safety review to ensure all operations adhere to strict Navy and FAA safety standards."
Blue Angels’ website says, “The goal of our Blue Angels' team is to inspire a culture of excellence and service to country. We are representatives from the fleet, showcasing the pride and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps. We are thrilled to perform demonstrations across the country, sharing our Navy and Marine Corps experiences with our fellow Americans, bringing Naval aviation to communities across the country that may not have a large military presence.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More