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    Laredo, Texas plane crash: Shocking video shows first responders breaking cockpit window as fire engulfs aircraft

    A small plane crashed on a highway in Laredo, Texas, catching fire. A new video shows first responders breaking a cockpit window at the scene near Loop 20.

    Updated on: Jun 17, 2026 11:24 AM IST
    By Sumanti Sen
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    A small plane crashed on a highway in Laredo, Texas, catching fire on Tuesday night, June 16. A shocking new video surfacing on X shows first responders breaking a cockpit window at the scene near Loop 20.

    A passenger, top, jumps out of a plane after it crashed on a highway as other people help Tuesday, June 16, 2026, in Laredo, Texas. (Zayra Garza via AP) (AP)
    A passenger, top, jumps out of a plane after it crashed on a highway as other people help Tuesday, June 16, 2026, in Laredo, Texas. (Zayra Garza via AP) (AP)

    You can check out the video here: https://x.com/AZ_Intel_/status/2067110828327788695?s=20

    The crash caused chaos, with people leaving their vehicles to desperately try and smash the cockpit and free people inside.

    What we know about the crash so far

    According to police, six people were on board when the plane crash, Newsday reported. However, no one was killed. The aircraft crashed in Laredo shortly after 10 pm, confirmed Jose Baeza, an investigator with the Laredo Police Department.

    No immediate reports of injuries to those in vehicles on the highway, Loop 20, have emerged, he added. The Loop was closed in both directions after the crash.

    • Sumanti Sen
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Sumanti Sen

      Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More

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    Home/World News/Us News/Laredo, Texas Plane Crash: Shocking Video Shows First Responders Breaking Cockpit Window As Fire Engulfs Aircraft
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