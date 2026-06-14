Butler, Missouri, plane crash update: Aircraft goes down south of Kansas City metro, at least 12 dead

According to KMBC , Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Butler Police Department and the Bates County Sheriff's Department, per officials.

According to city officials, the crash took place near Butler Memorial Airport in Bates County at around 11:30am local time on Sunday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that one pilot and 11 passengers were on board the aircraft at the time of the crash. All the 11 passengers were skydivers.

Twelve people have been killed in a plane crash in Butler, Missouri , authorities confirmed on Sunday.

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All 12 people on board were killed, according to law enforcement officials. However, the identities of the victims or details about the aircraft have not been released yet.

And further details about the cause of the crash are also not released.

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Road closures in effect All lanes of Business 49 Highway near the airport are currently closed, the Bates County Sheriff's Office said, per Fox News. Both directions will remain shut for an undetermined amount of time and drivers have been asked to use an alternative route.