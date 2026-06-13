James harden arrested in Texas: All on charges filed against Cavaliers Star

James Harden was taken into custody early Saturday morning and charged with the illegal carrying of firearms, as reported by TMZ. James Harden was arrested for illegally carrying a firearm in Texas. He has since posted bond with restrictions against weapons and substance use. (Getty Images via AFP)

The incident occurred in Texas, where authorities stated that he was found with a handgun in his vehicle. The weapon was reportedly in plain view and not secured in a holster. This charge is classified as a misdemeanor.

James Harden to appear in court on June 22 Harden has since been released on bond, with a court appearance set for June 22.

The conditions of his bond prohibit him from owning any firearms, ammunition, or other weapons, as well as from using, possessing, or consuming any alcohol, controlled substances, dangerous drugs, or marijuana unless prescribed by a physician. Additionally, he is required to undergo random drug testing.

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Harden has encountered legal challenges previously, though not all were criminal in nature. He was referenced in a civil negligence case in 2025, which was associated with allegations regarding his nephew at a party in Houston. Additionally, his lawyers have indicated that a lawsuit for assault and battery from 2013 resulted in a settlement that permitted both sides to disengage without further action.

James Harden's situation reflects experiences of some former NBA players The NBA has witnessed how weapon-related incidents can alter careers, yet it is crucial to consider the specifics before making direct comparisons. Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton faced suspensions for the entirety of the 2009-10 season after firearms were discovered in the Washington Wizards' locker room, and neither player was able to fully recover their careers.

Delonte West was apprehended in 2009 for possessing multiple firearms during a traffic stop, but he continued to play afterward. Sebastian Telfair entered a guilty plea following a gun-related incident during a traffic stop in 2007, received probation, and subsequently encountered another conviction after his NBA career had transitioned away from the league.

Harden's basketball circumstances differ as Cleveland still seems to hold him in high regard. He recorded averages of 20.5 points, 7.7 assists, and 4.8 rebounds in 26 regular-season games for the Cavaliers after his trade from the Clippers.

The playoffs concluded unfavorably, with Cleveland being swept 4-0 by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, during which Harden averaged 16.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.

As he approaches the summer, he has a player option worth $42.3 million, but the prevailing expectation is that he will remain in Cleveland under a new multiyear contract. This recent arrest raises new questions, even though the Cavaliers' public plans for Harden appear unchanged.