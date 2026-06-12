Who is Tiffany Butler? 5 things to know on New York woman charged with major welfare fraud

Tiffany Butler, a resident of Sprakers in Montgomery County, is facing felony charges after authorities alleged she fraudulently obtained public assistance benefits and submitted false documents to a government agency. Montgomery County authorities in New York have charged Tiffany Butler of Sprakers with multiple felony counts for improperly receiving SNAP benefits.(Representational) (AP)

Butler, 31, was arrested on Thursday, June 11.

Here are five key things to know about the New York woman and the case.

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5 things on Tiffany Butler 1. Tiffany Butler was charged after a welfare fraud investigation. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said Butler was arrested following an investigation conducted by its Criminal Investigation Unit.

Authorities worked alongside the Department of Social Services and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. Authorities subsequently filed welfare fraud and false instrument charges against her.

2. Butler is alleged to have improperly received public benefits. According to investigators, Butler allegedly received SNAP benefits that exceeded $50,000. Officials claim the benefits were obtained over an extended period between August 2022 and June 2026.

3. Butler hid information about her family. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Butler neglected to declare all of the individuals residing in her home, as well as all jobs and earnings. According to the announcement, she was not eligible for the $50,525.00 in SNAP benefits that she received.

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4. Butler faces multiple felony charges. Butler is charged with one crime of benefit fraud in the second degree and eight charges of offering a false document for filing in the first degree.

According to Saland Law, in New York, offering a false instrument generally involves knowingly submitting false information or documents to a public office. Such charges can carry serious legal consequences if prosecutors secure a conviction.

5. Butler is scheduled to face court proceedings. Following her arrest on Thursday, Butler was processed through the legal system and is expected to appear in court to answer the charges. She is being detained in the City of Amsterdam Court until her arraignment.