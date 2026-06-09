5 things to know about Dejontay Wings: Social media comedian arrested after alleged Baton Rouge burglary

Social media comedian Dejontay Wings has found himself at the center of a criminal investigation in Louisiana after Baton Rouge police arrested him in connection with an alleged burglary at a business where he previously worked. Dejontay Wings with nearly 300,000 followers faces burglary and property damage charges after former employer reported a break-in at Take 5 Oil Change. (X | @liltraytray3000)

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the 27-year-old was arrested Saturday and charged with simple burglary and criminal damage to property for a break-in at a Take 5 Oil Change location on Airline Highway.

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5 key things to know about Dejontay Wings and the allegations against him 1. Dejontay Wings built a large following as a social media comedian/Influencer. Before his arrest, Wings had established himself as a recognizable online personality under the Instagram ID wingstoofunny.

Wings amassed approximately 296,000 followers on Instagram through comedy sketches. The sizeable audience helped him become a known figure in Baton Rouge's local social media scene.

2. Wings previously worked at the business where he allegedly stole. The alleged burglary occurred at the Take 5 Oil Change facility on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge. Investigators alleged that Wings was once employed at the Take 5 Oil Change location.

According to a Baton Rouge Police warrant, the business manager told investigators that Wings had been terminated approximately two weeks before the alleged burglary. Authorities say this prior employment gave him familiarity with the property and its layout.