What happened to BadKid Tyraun? Baton Rouge shooting details leave fans concerned; what we know

Concerns have risen about BadKid Tyraun, a member of the popular Baton Rouge-based social media collective, 'Bad Kids,' after a 15-year-old was fatally shot in a shooting in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Many social media accounts and obituaries are claiming the 15-year-old was BadKid Tyraun. BadKid Tyraun of 'Bad Kids' social media collective.

According to local ABC affiliate WBRZ 2, the teen who died in the shooting Wednesday near the intersection of Wooddale Boulevard and Lobwood Drive was identified as 15-year-old Tyruan Dunn by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office.

However, the real name of BadKid Tyraun was not known and Bad Kids have not officially released a statement.

Ht.com cannot independently confirm if the 15-year-old identified in the fatal shooting death was the Bad Kid member.

Very few details about the shooting are being reported in the media, as of late Thursday afternoon. What we know is that the shooting took place around 5:30pm CDT Wednesday. The motive or the circumstances of the incident remain unclear. There is also no word on whether any arrests have been made.

Who Was BadKid Tyraun? BadKid Tyraun was one of the staples of Bad Kids, a social media collective created by comedian FunnyMike, aka MacArthur Johnson.

Along with other Bad Kids members like BadKid Jay, BadKid Bam, and BadKid Mykel, Tyraun was a recurring character in FunnyMike content, which included short prank videos, skits, vlogs and even occasional music videos.

Also read: Chud The Builder net worth: How much streamer raised from GiveSendGo after Joshua Fox shooting? Latest update

FunnyMike's Emotional Live Video Many BadKids fan noted that the boss of BadKids, Funny Mike, went live on social media after the shooting incident on Wednesday. He was seen visibly emotional and reportedly said that the people who did it will "pay."

"I loved Tyraun like he was my son everyone is gonna pay for this," a visibly distraught McArthur said. “I'm outside looking for y'all all day I won't stop until bodies drop.”