Texas SNAP payments schedule for March 2026: Check deposit date and eligibility rules

Families across Texas who depend on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can now mark their calendars. The Texas Health and Human Services Department has announced the official payment schedule for March 2026 that will help the households better plan their grocery trips and monthly expenses. Texas SNAP payment schedule for March 2026 (AP)

SNAP benefits play a key role in helping households afford food and maintain better nutrition.

SNAP payment dates in Texas for March 2026 For households that were certified after June 2020, SNAP payments will be issued in phases between March 16 and March 28. The exact deposit date depends on the last two digits of the household’s Eligibility Determination Group (EDG) number.

Benefits will be distributed as follows: March 16: EDG numbers ending in 00-03 and 54-57

March 17: EDG numbers ending in 04-06 and 58-60

March 18: EDG numbers ending in 07-10 and 61-64

March 19: EDG numbers ending in 11-13 and 65-67

March 20: EDG numbers ending in 14-17 and 68-71

March 21: EDG numbers ending in 18-20 and 72-74

March 22: EDG numbers ending in 21-24 and 75-78

March 23: EDG numbers ending in 25-27 and 79-81

March 24: EDG numbers ending in 28-31 and 82-85

March 25: EDG numbers ending in 32-34 and 86-88

March 26: EDG numbers ending in 35-38 and 89-92

March 27: EDG numbers ending in 46-49 and 93-95

March 28: EDG numbers ending in 50-53 and 96-99 Families should check the last two digits of their EDG number to determine their exact payment date.

Income limits and work requirements for 2026 To qualify for SNAP benefits in 2026, households must meet specific gross monthly income limits. To be eligible for the benefits, a single individual can earn up to $2,152 per month. And for a family of four, the income limit is $4,421 per month.

Work requirements also continue to apply. Adults between the ages of 18 and 64 who do not have minor children living at home must follow strict employment rules. In most cases, they can only receive SNAP benefits for three months within a three-year period unless they are working or participating in job training for at least 20 hours per week.

Families are encouraged to review the guidelines carefully to ensure they meet eligibility requirements and receive their benefits on time.