SNAP 2026 changes: Food bans, expanded work rules and updated benefit limits; check full details

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) plays a key role in supporting low-income families across the United States. In 2026, a number of changes to the SNAP program are taking effect in at least 18 states, significantly affecting beneficiaries. Major SNAP changes in 2026: State wise food bans and updated benefit limits (AP)

Junk Food Ban: Linked to MAHA Initiative The first major change is the ban on junk food purchases under SNAP. It is part of the Trump administration’s “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) initiative. The effort focuses on tackling chronic diseases and encouraging healthier eating habits across the country.

Brooke Rollins, the US secretary of agriculture, said: “Under the MAHA initiative, we are taking bold, historic steps to reverse the chronic diseases epidemic that has taken root in this country for far too long.”

“Thank you to the 18 governors who are leading the charge on SNAP reform to restore the health of Americans- especially our kids. Their courageous leadership is exactly what we need to Make America Healthy Again,” said Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

What are the new SNAP food restrictions 18 States including Texas, Florida and Indiana have started restricting the purchase of certain items under SNAP. Supermarket checkout systems have been updated to automatically block payment for specific products, including soft drink and sugary beverages, candies and sweets and products that are high in artificial sweeteners or added sugars.

If a SNAP recipient attempts to purchase these items, then their EBT card will decline payment for the restricted products. However, the rest of the approved groceries in the transaction will still go through.

Expanded work requirements under SNAP One of the most significant changes in 2026 is the expansion of work requirements. Previously, adults between the ages of 55 and 64 were generally exempt from mandatory work activity rules but that exemption ended on February 1.

Now, adults up to age 64 who do not have a certified disability must work, volunteer or participate in job training programs for at least 80 hours per month. Anyone who fails to meet this requirement for three months within a three-year period will automatically lose their benefits.

New limits and deductions Along with the new restrictions, the USDA has updated several limits and deductions for the fiscal year.

Home internet is now treated as a basic utility, allowing families to deduct the cost and potentially receive a higher monthly SNAP benefit.

The maximum benefit for a family of four has been set at $994 under the cost of living adjustment and health exemptions have been expanded to include temporary illnesses if proper documentation is provided.

States implementing SNAP purchase restrictions in 2026 Arkansas (July 1, 2026): Will restrict soda, fruit and vegetable drinks with less than 50% natural juice, other unhealthy drinks and candy.

Colorado (April 30, 2026): Will restrict soft drinks.

Florida (April 20, 2026): Will restrict soda, energy drinks, candy and prepared desserts.

Hawaii (August 1, 2026): Will restrict soft drinks.

Idaho (February 15, 2026): Will restrict soda and candy.

Indiana (January 1, 2026): Will restrict soft drinks and candy.

Iowa (January 1, 2026): Will restrict all taxable food items defined by the Iowa Department of Revenue, except food-producing plants and seeds used to grow food.

Louisiana (February 18, 2026): Will restrict soft drinks, energy drinks and candy.

Missouri (October 1, 2026): Will restrict candy, prepared desserts and certain unhealthy beverages.

Nebraska (January 1, 2026): Will restrict soda and energy drinks.

North Dakota (September 1, 2026): Will restrict soft drinks, energy drinks and candy.

Oklahoma (February 15, 2026): Will restrict soft drinks and candy.

South Carolina (August 31, 2026): Will restrict candy, energy drinks, soft drinks and other sweetened beverages.

Tennessee (July 31, 2026): Will restrict processed foods and drinks such as soda, energy drinks and candy.

Texas (April 1, 2026): Will restrict sweetened drinks and candy.

Utah (January 1, 2026): Will restrict soft drinks.

Virginia (April 1, 2026): Will restrict sweetened beverages.

West Virginia (January 1, 2026): Will restrict soda.