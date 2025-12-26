SNAP 2026: 5 major changes beneficiaries need to know

As 2026 approaches, recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are preparing for a series of updates to the program. Starting in the new year, changes will affect everything from the amount of benefits distributed to new rules regarding what can be purchased with SNAP funds. As 2026 nears, SNAP recipients will see increased benefits due to a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment, among other changes.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

What is SNAP?

SNAP is a federally funded initiative that supports roughly 42 million Americans each month by providing financial assistance to help them purchase nutritious food and beverages, according to The US Sun.

5 changes SNAP beneficiaries should brace for in 2026

An increase in benefits

One of teh most significant changes for SNAP recipients is an increase in benefits worldwide. The adjustment is tied to a 2.8% cost-of-living increase, which applies across all 50 states. As a result, the maximum monthly benefit for a single-person household in the lower 48 states and Washington, DC will rise to $298, as per The US Sun.

The COLA has also raised maximum SNAP benefits for two-person households, as they can receive up to $546 per month, while families of four may qualify for as much as $994. Benefit levels are also increasing for recipients in Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, and the US Virgin Islands.

A complete breakdown of teh updated maximum SNAP allotments is available on the USDA's website.

Expanded work requirements

The one Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBA), passed in July, introduced significant changes to SNAP work requirements. Under the updated rules, able-bodied adults without dependents (ABAWDs) between ages 18 and 64 must complete at least 80 hours per month of paid or unpaid work, including volunteering, to remain eligible.

Those who fail to meet the requirement are limited to receiving benefits for just three months within a three-year window. Previously, the work requirement applied only to individuals between the ages of 18 and 54. The OBBA expanded the policy by eliminating exemptions for veterans, unhoused individuals, and those aged 24 and younger who were formerly in foster care.

It also narrowed the caregiver exemption, which now applies only to those caring for children under 14, rather than under 18 as before.

Ban on junk food

Several states are also moving to limit which grocery items can be purchased with SNAP benefits, with some of the new restrictions set to take effect as early as January 1.

Under USDA guidelines, SNAP recipients can use their benefits to purchase certain approved food items. Eligible purchases include fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meat, fish, poultry, bread and cereal, as well as seeds and plants used to grow food. The program also allows the purchase of other foods, such as snack items and non-alcoholic beverages.

However, beginning January 1, SNAP recipients in Indiana, Iowa, Utah, Nebrask and West Virginia will no longer be allowed to use their benefits to purchase soda or other soft drinks. Additional states are expected to implement similar restrictions, along with other state-specific changes, in the months ahead.

Another utility cost

A rule implemented in January 2025 will continue into 2026, allowing certain households to increase their shelter education. Under the OBBA, state agencies can now include internet costs when calculating the standard utility allowances (SUAs).

According to the USDA, SUAs are “standard amounts that represent low-income household utility costs in the state or local area,” which can be used instead of a household's actual expenses when determining eligibility and the amount of SNAP benefits.

Administrative costs

The fifth SNAP-related change will impact state budgets. Currently, states are responsible for covering 50% of the program's administrative costs, with the federal government funding the remaining half.

Beginning October 2026, states will be required to cover 75% of SNAP administrative costs, which include eligibility processing, outreach, system maintenance, and staffing. This increase may compel states to scale back SNAP operations, reduce funding for other programs, or identify alternative sources of revenue to manage the higher expenses.