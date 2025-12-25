SNAP benefits in January 2026: When will you get payments? Check out dates for each state

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps, assists approximately 42 million Americans with low or no income in purchasing groceries each month. Recipients use an electronic benefit transfer card (EBT) to access these funds, which can be spent at participating retailers for food and beverages. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) aids 42 million low-income Americans in purchasing groceries monthly. (UnSplash)

The schedule for receiving your SNAP benefits depends on the state where you live. Although SNAP is funded by the federal government, its management is handled by each state, leading to different payment dates for beneficiaries.

SNAP benefits: State wise allocation

Certain states distribute benefits based on the first letter of a recipient's surname. For example, in Connecticut, payments are made at the start of each month: individuals whose last names begin with A–F receive their benefits on the first day, G–N on the second, and O–Z on the third.

In contrast, other states determine payment dates based on case numbers. In Alabama, for example, benefits are dispensed on the day that corresponds to the last two digits of a case number, meaning those with numbers ending in 01 receive their payments earlier in the month compared to those whose numbers end in 99.

SNAP benefits for January 2026: When will payments be issued?

SNAP benefit distribution dates will stay the same in 2026, with each state adhering to its standard payment schedule.

SNAP payments will be disbursed on the following dates, based on your location:

Alabama: January 4 to 23

Alaska: January 1

Arizona: January 1 to 13

Arkansas: January 4 to 13

California: January 1 to 10

Colorado: January 1 to 10

Connecticut: January 1 to 3

Delaware: January 2 to 23

District of Columbia: January 1 to 10

Florida: January 1 to 28

Georgia: January 5 to 23

Guam: January 1 to 10

Hawaii: January 3 to 5

Idaho: January 1 to 10

Illinois: January 1 to 20

Indiana: January 5 to 23

Iowa: January 1 to 10

Kansas: January 1 to 10

Kentucky: January 1 to 19

Louisiana: January 1 to 23

Maine: January 10 to 14

Maryland: January 4 to 23

Massachusetts: January 1 to 14

Michigan: January 3 to 21

Minnesota: January 4 to 13

Mississippi: January 4 to 21

Missouri: January 1 to 22

Montana: January 2 to 6

Nebraska: January 1 to 5

Nevada: January 1 to 10

New Hampshire: January 5

New Jersey: January 1 to 5

New Mexico: January 1 to 20

New York: January 1 to 9

North Carolina: January 3 to 21

North Dakota: January 1

Ohio: January 2 to 20

Oklahoma: January 1 to 10

Oregon: January 1 to 9

Pennsylvania: January 3 to 14

Puerto Rico: January 4 to January 22

Rhode Island: January 1

South Carolina: January 1 to 19

South Dakota: January 10

Tennessee: January 1 to 20

Texas: January 1 to 28

Utah: January 5, 11 and 15

Virgin Islands: January 1

Vermont: January 1

Virginia: January 1 to 7

Washington: January 1 to 20

West Virginia: January 1 to 9

Wisconsin: January 1 to 15

Wyoming: January 1 to 4