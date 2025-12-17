SNAP benefits: Big relief to Green Card holders as Trump gets major setback

In its latest ruling, a federal judge in Oregon has prevented the Trump administration's intentions to impose fines amounting to millions of dollars on states regarding their SNAP operations. Oregon judge blocks Trump administration's SNAP fines(REUTERS)

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which supplies food and groceries to millions of Americans, including Green Card holders, is under scrutiny. The Trump administration asserts that the government's most extensive food assistance initiative, the Food Stamp program, is riddled with fraud and needs to be terminated.

Who is eligible to get SNAP funds?

Only US citizens and specifically lawfully present non-citizens, such as Green Card holders, are eligible to receive SNAP benefits. Certain lawfully present noncitizens are required to wait 5 years before they can access SNAP benefits.

If your children are either US citizens or lawfully present, they may qualify for SNAP benefits regardless of your own eligibility. You can submit an application for your children without needing to disclose your immigration status.

Trump government's step to address fraud

In an attempt to address fraud, the Trump administration requested that states provide data on individual SNAP participants, which includes Social Security numbers, dates of birth, and immigration status.

On November 26, a group of 21 attorneys general filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration after it sought to terminate SNAP benefits for tens of thousands of lawful permanent residents.

On December 10, the administration changed its position and released new guidance, affirming that lawful permanent residents – including former refugees and asylees – are still eligible for SNAP benefits.

Despite this change, the administration persisted in threatening states with substantial fines, alleging that they had failed to meet a necessary “grace period” for applying the new guidance, even though the final guidance was not made available until December 10.

Here's what Oregon's Attorney General said

Oregon's Attorney General, Dan Rayfield, stated that the court order safeguards families dependent on food assistance to manage their finances.

“The federal government’s threat to impose this—especially during the holiday season—created needless uncertainty for programs that help people put food on the table,” Rayfield stated in a statement. “Today’s ruling stops that disruption and allows Oregon to keep administering SNAP without fear of being punished for following the law.”

Rayfield's office contended that the penalties would impose an unjust financial strain on states and might threaten food assistance for at-risk families. The judge's ruling temporarily suspends the penalties as the legal dispute proceeds.