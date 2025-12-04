Chris Henry Jr signing with Ohio, or Oregon? Top WR gives latest update amid buzz

Chris Henry Jr issued a new statement about his future on Wednesday(Instagram/Chris Henry Jr) Chris Henry Jr signing drama just escalated. The Ohio State’s prized WR one of the top prospects this year, issued a surprising statement Chris Henry Jr signing drama just escalated on Wednesday. The Ohio State’s prized wide receiver, one of the top prospects this year, was expected to commit to the school and reportedly also told his colleagues at Mater Dei that he is going with the Buckeyes. However, soon there was a twist.

Instead of finalizing his long-planned commitment, the 18-year-old standout unexpectedly announced that he would delay signing his letter of intent. Henry, a consensus five-star recruit and the No 1 receiver in the 2026 class, said he wanted time to reassess his options after a major shift inside the Buckeyes program.

“I have not signed yet. Still trying to weigh my options due to coaching changes I just want to make the right decision for my future. Gods plan,” he posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

The disruption came just hours before the early signing period opened. News broke that Brian Hartline, Ohio State’s longtime wide receivers coach and Henry’s primary recruiter, is leaving Columbus to become the new head coach at South Florida. Hartline, 39, has anchored the Buckeyes’ wideout development pipeline since 2018 and added offensive coordinator duties in 2023.

His departure sent shockwaves through Ohio State’s class. Mater Dei receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Henry’s teammate, flipped to USC early Wednesday, joining four other Monarchs who signed with the Trojans.

Henry Jr, the son of late NFL receiver Chris Henry, now finds himself at the center of the cycle’s most closely watched recruitment. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound pass catcher is ranked No 10 nationally in the 247Sports Composite and is viewed as a prospect capable of contributing from day one. He wrapped up his senior season with 28 receptions for 607 yards and six touchdowns, per MaxPreps.

Now, suddenly, Oregon and USC have emerged as potential landing spots for him.

Ohio State still presents a compelling path: with Carnell Tate expected to declare for the NFL Draft, the Buckeyes could offer early playing time opposite star receiver Jeremiah Smith in 2026. According to CBS recruiting analyst Tom Loy, Oregon has surged in its pursuit and is pushing hard to flip Henry before the early signing window closes Friday.

Henry had been committed to Ohio State since July 2023.