H1-B visa row: Applicant shares interview experience after being ‘refused’ amid social media vetting

A Reddit user on Monday, December 15, recounted his experience during a visa interview at the US consulate in Chennai, coinciding with the commencement of social media vetting for H-1B and H-4 visas. H1-B visa row: A Reddit user described his swift visa interview at the US consulate in Chennai amidst new social media vetting procedures, revealing that applicants faced inquiries about public access to their social media profiles.(REUTERS)

The individual, who had submitted a request to renew his H-1B visa, mentioned that he was among the fortunate few whose visa application was not postponed to the following year. He arrived at the consulate at 8:30 AM for the interview, which concluded at approximately 9 AM.

“After security and identity verification (fingerprints), they separated the H1B/H4 folks into a specific line. While standing there, it hit me ... We are probably the select few (read: guinea pigs) who will pilot the new vetting process. Unfortunately, that theory held up,” he stated.

He even detailed the experience of a woman who was standing ahead him in the H1B/H4 queue, prior to recounting his own.

After posing her standard inquiries regarding her employment, the Redditor clarified that the woman was questioned twice about whether all her social media profiles were configured to 'public'.

She was subsequently given a 221(g) visa slip, which caught her off guard. The visa officer then informed her that the consulate would require additional time to review her visa application.

Reddit post

Redditor shares his H1-B visa interview experience

The Redditor's interview proceeded in a similarly manner. He was initially questioned about his employment, followed by inquiries regarding his social media accounts and whether they were ‘public’.

The officer further inquired if he has been following the news. The applicant replied affirmatively, after which he received a white 221(g) slip and was instructed to await “administrative processing”.

221(g) slips are available in white, blue, pink, and yellow—each color signifying a distinct meaning. A white slip only indicates that more time is needed to process the application; it does not mean an instant denial.

The officer confiscated his passport. According to the applicant, the CEAC website currently shows his status as “REFUSED”.

He also mentioned that his wife had a separate issue, having sought for a US visa on the same day.

“My wife’s status transitioned from REFUSED to APPROVED. Hyderabad Consulate. Another Reddit user also verified this in a direct message regarding the Hyderabad Consulate,” he shared in an update to his post later that day.