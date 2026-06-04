Tasha Graham, dressed head to toe in Knicks clothing, is the embodiment of New York's passion for its basketball team battling to win the NBA Finals and end a five-decade drought. New York turns blue and orange as Knicks fever grips city

"This is our season, this is our time. We're going all the way," said the 53-year-old, who sported glittery shoes with a basketball design, a large medallion with the team's emblem, and the increasingly ubiquitous, blue Knicks cap.

She spoke to AFP outside Madison Square Garden, the home of the Knicks, where fans gathered Wednesday to watch a video feed of the first match against the San Antonio Spurs, being played in Texas.

Graham said the Knicks' successful run reaching their first NBA Finals since 1999 has brought people together in New York.

"New Yorkers can be rude everybody's in a rush, everybody's pushing but when people see you with the gear on, it's like: 'Let's go Knicks!'" she said.

As excitement builds around the team that last won the NBA Finals in 1973, New York is awash in the Knicks' blue and orange colors.

At subway stations, US actor and comedian Tracy Morgan's voice booms out over the speakers with a rallying cry of "Orange and blue skies, baby!" and "Go New York, Go!"

Meanwhile, New York's Mayor Zohran Mamdani has signed a tongue-in-cheek executive order "temporarily repealing bedtimes" to encourage children to watch the late-night games.

- 'So excited' -

"You notice a lot of good energy knowing that everybody's rallying behind the team," said Damani Darling, a 22-year-old communications student.

He admitted to not being a loyal Knicks follower but said he backed New York sports especially as the city's last major victory was the Giants' Super Bowl triumph in 2012.

"It feels good that we have a team that actually could win something for us," said Darling.

Several fans mingled Wednesday by a subway stop near Madison Square Garden that city officials have painted blue and orange to honor the Knicks.

Professional artist Katie Thomas, 29, sat nearby with a friend, both drawing the scene in their sketchbooks.

"It's great to see the city just so excited and all the fanfare," Thomas, wearing a Knicks cap, told AFP.

"People are literally around a subway station right now instead of going through it. They're taking pictures for each other and having cute little moments," she added.

- 'Buzz' -

Many Knicks fans will be watching the NBA Finals at watch parties before the team plays in New York next week.

Madison Square Garden's event sold out in an hour. Other supporters will watch from outside the venue something New York police had initially blocked after unrest among fans following a Knicks game in May.

Local bars, many adorned in blue and orange flags and balloons, are also hoping to cash in on the excitement.

"There's a buzz around the place, you can feel it," said John Crombie, a bartender at the Irish pub Jack Doyle's, which is hosting watch parties.

"It's great. Bars are packed, restaurants are packed. Everyone's doing well," the 34-year-old added.

At another pub, a staff member told AFP they were fully booked for all the Knicks' matches, saying the phone had been "ringing off the hook."

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