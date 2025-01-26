James Harden scores 40 as Clippers knock off Bucks

James Harden scored 17 of his 40 points in the third quarter and Norman Powell added 33 points as the Los Angeles Clippers finished off a 127-117 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks at Inglewood, Calif. HT Image

Kawhi Leonard scored 18 points, while matching a season high with 24 minutes in his seventh game of the season. Ivica Zubac had 12 points and 10 rebounds as the Clippers went 3-2 over a stretch of five games in seven days.

The Clippers used a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter to turn a 100-98 deficit into a 112-100 lead. Harden, who had nine assists, scored the final six points in the run.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points with 13 rebounds, and Damian Lillard had 29 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his fifth career triple-double as the Bucks saw a five-game winning streak come to an end.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 19 points, Taurean Prince added 14 and Brook Lopez had 13 for Milwaukee, which opened a four-game road trip.

Leonard, who is on a minutes restriction following his return from knee soreness, left the game for the final time in the third quarter just as Harden was starting to take charge.

Harden scored the Clippers' final 15 points of the third as Los Angeles went into the final period with a 94-93 advantage.

Antetokounmpo scored six consecutive points in the fourth quarter to get the Bucks within 114-106 with 5:07 remaining. Harden added the final three points in a 7-2 run to put Los Angeles up 121-108 with 4:07 left.

Harden reached 40 points for the third time this season on a free throw with 2:31 remaining as the Clippers took a 125-112 lead. The Bucks never got within single digits the rest of the way.

In a competitive first half, the game was tied 28-28 after one quarter, with the Bucks up 59-58 at halftime. The Bucks led by as many as 11 points in the opening half, while the Clippers led by as many as five despite shooting just 36.5 percent in the half.

