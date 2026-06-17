N523QS NetJets plane: 5 things about Cessna Citation Latitude flight that crashed in Laredo, Texas

Aviation 24/7, one such page on Facebook, shared photos on the social media platform and noted “Departed From SJD - San Jose del Cabo Airport, Mexico Was Enroute AUS Austin Bergstrom, Texas. Emergency Diversion To Laredo, Texas LRD.”

To be sure, no official confirmation has come about the details of the plane with authorities only saying it is a private flight or a small jet. However, several aviation related pages on social media have claimed that it is a Cessna Citation Latitude jet with registration N523QS, owned by NetJets.

A small plane crashed in Laredo, Texas on Tuesday and early reports have claimed it is a Cessna Citation Latitude jet with registration N523QS. The crash took place on the Loop near the Saunders Street / Clark Boulevard area, as per Laredo Police Department.

EnElAire, a Mexican aviation publication also noted “A #CessnaCitationLatitude (#N523QS) from #Netjets, coming from San José del Cabo, suffered an #accident during the final phase of its approach to #Laredo Airport, #Texas,” while sharing a video of the crash.

Local cops have said that people were taken out of the crashed plane but they were alive. Though the cops did not specify the nature or extent of their injuries, they said that the victims of the crash had been moved to a nearby hospital to receive treatment. A Laredo Police Department official noted that nobody on ground had been hurt as a result of the crash.

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A cause for the crash is not known yet and both the NTSB and FAA are expected to conduct their investigations. While authorities keep a close eye on the developing situation, here is all you need to know about the crashed flight.