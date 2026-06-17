Who was Sai Karthik Varma Datla? Indian among 12 killed in Missouri skydiving plane crash

A 24-year-old Indian technology professional, Sai Karthik Varma Datla, was among the 12 people killed when a skydiving aircraft crashed shortly after take-off in Missouri, United States, on Sunday. Sai Karthik Varma Datla was a technology professional based in the Kansas City metropolitan area. (LinkedIn)

Datla was identified by authorities as the only Indian national among those who died in the crash near Butler Memorial Airport in Bates County, about 80 miles south of Kansas City. The aircraft, operated by Skydive Kansas City, crashed moments after take-off, killing all 12 people on board.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have launched an investigation into the accident.

Who was Sai Karthik Varma Datla? Sai Karthik Varma Datla was a technology professional based in the Kansas City metropolitan area. According to his LinkedIn profile, he studied at the University of Central Missouri and worked in the healthcare technology sector.

His profile shows experience in cloud computing, DevOps engineering and information technology infrastructure. He had worked on cloud migration, automation and software deployment projects, building a career in the US technology industry after moving there for higher studies.

Friends and members of the Indian community described him as an ambitious young professional who had recently established himself in the American workforce. Telugu media reports said he hailed from India and had moved to the US to pursue education and career opportunities.

What happened in the crash? The aircraft involved in the accident was a Pacific Aerospace P750XL used for skydiving operations. Authorities said the plane departed Butler Memorial Airport on Sunday morning carrying skydivers and the pilot.

Investigators said the aircraft appeared to turn back shortly after take-off before crashing into a field near the airport. The plane burst into flames on impact, leaving no survivors.

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the crash. Preliminary findings are expected in the coming weeks, while a final report from the NTSB could take significantly longer.

Who were the other victims? The crash claimed the lives of several experienced skydivers, instructors, tandem jumpers and the pilot, many of whom were well-known members of the regional skydiving community.

Among them was Jen Sharp, the technology director of the United States Parachute Association (USPA), who had logged more than 6,800 jumps during her skydiving career. Friends and colleagues remembered her as a mentor who played a significant role in the sport.

Dave Hershberger, a respected high school orchestra director and music teacher, was also among those killed. Family members said skydiving had become one of his greatest passions outside the classroom.

Another victim, Matthew Swope, was a cancer survivor who had completed more than 750 jumps. Those close to him said skydiving helped him regain confidence and perspective after his recovery.

The victims also included Dustin McKinney, a father of two who worked as a videographer for Skydive Kansas City; Will Fischer, 23, who was close to earning his instructor certification; and Mike Shanahan, a grandfather of six who was a familiar figure in the local skydiving community.

Others killed in the crash were Marcus Miller, Nick Nash, Dane Cordes, tandem jumpers Terry Phillips and Kathy Phillips, and pilot Jason Dahl.